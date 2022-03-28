Ciara Looks Drenched in Glamour in Sculpted ‘Wet’ Cutout Dress & Gold Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Russel Wilson

Ciara celebrated excellence in film last night at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Los Angeles.

The musician arrived on the red carpet alongside her husband, NFL star Russel Wilson, in a burgundy gown with a small train and high neckline. The dress looked distressed with many holes in a peekaboo style. The gown was sculpted to the singer’s body, with fabric that had a slight sheen, giving off “wet” look along with slicked back hair that emphasized the theme.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. CREDIT: OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Ciara accessorized with a sparkling bracelet and diamond studs. Her hair was styled in a “wet” look, with waves cascading down her back.

While the shoes are not fully visible under the long train and skirt, a gold platform sandal was seen slightly under the hem. Ciara allowed the dress to speak for itself, opting to wear minimal jewelry and smokey but neutral makeup.

Ciara at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. CREDIT: OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Ciara at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. CREDIT: OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees, and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more.

