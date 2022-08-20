Ciara Pops in Hot Pink Heels With Neon Green Shorts for Her Ten To One Rum Brand Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciara graced the red carpet in a neon-on-neon ensemble in Los Angeles on Aug. 18. The “One, Two, Step” songstress attended the celebration of Pronghorn’s investment in Ten To One Caribbean rum, of which she is the co-owner of the alcohol endeavor.

Ciara and friends celebrate Ten To One Rum And Pronghorn on August 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

The event saw the R&B singer wearing a vibrant two-piece neon green set from her own brand Lita by Ciara. The set included a plunging fitted button-down blazer with long sleeves, which the singer rolled up. Along with the jacket, she coordinated with matching tailored summer shorts. For accessories, the mom-of-three dripped in gold, going for a maximalist approach to jewelry with layered necklaces, rings, and bangles.

Much like her clothing choices, when it comes to shoes, Ciara loves a vibrant color statement. Strapping on another Lita staple, the fashion fanatic wore sandal heels with a sizable platform in a stiletto style. The eye-catching pink hue, mixed with the intimidating heel height, make for a perfect addition to the daring neon shade present in the ensemble. The styling choice is a bold one for sure, but nothing that Ciara can’t handle.

Ciara and friends celebrate Ten To One Rum And Pronghorn on August 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

The singer’s shoe wardrobe often features daring, strappy styles, like the ones she wore on the carpet, with tall heels from well known brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while enjoying her days off.

Ciara and friends celebrate Ten To One Rum And Pronghorn on August 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

