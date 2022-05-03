Ciara Walks on the Wild Side in 6-Inch Heels & Zebra-Print Michael Kors Dress at Met Gala 2022

Ciara’s latest look was fierce.

The singer hit the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in NYC on Monday night. To the event, Ciara wore a black and silver zebra print dress from Michael Kors. Her asymmetrical dress featured a one-shoulder design and a high slit up her left leg. She added silver jewels including earrings, rings, bracelets and event hair jewels that played up the metallics in the gown.

Ciara at the Met Gala on May 2. CREDIT: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

The “Level Up” singer added a pair of towering heels to the ensemble. She wore Jimmy Choo’s Max Platform set on a 6-inch heel in a silver hue, matching her shimmery dress and accessories perfectly. Platforms were all the rage at the 2021 Met Gala, where stars like Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Rodrigo, to name a few, wore the style.

A closer look at Ciara’s shoes. CREDIT: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

