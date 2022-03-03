Ciara Stuns in Double-Slit Leopard Print Gown and Sky-High Platform Sandals at Billboard Women in Music Awards

Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music event took over the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., to honor female power players in the music industry on Wednesday evening. Ciara, 2008 Billboard Woman of the Year recipient, kept the crowd entertained as the night’s emcee.

Ciara arrived on the lavender carpet with her hubby, Russell Wilson. The “Goodies” hitmaker posed for photos in a leopard print gown by Roberto Cavalli. The risky number was complete with a plunging neckline, double thigh-high slit and a leather harness belt that wrapped around her midriff.

The Grammy Award-winning songstress swapped her long lustrous caramel locs for a new short hairstyle. She complemented her jaw-dropping ensemble with bronzy makeup and accessorized with several gold bangles and stud earrings.

As for footwear, the “Body Party” artist added some height to her look with black platform sandals. The open-toe leather silhouette included a thick square outer sole and a thin 6-inch heel.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara is never afraid to take a risk. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits from top brands like Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and Roberto Cavalli. Her shoe wardrobe is just as bold, featuring daring styles like strappy sandals and tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She also favors tall boots by Prada and Lesilla and sneakers from Converse.

Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music Awards took over the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday night, honoring female power players in the music industry such as Olivia Rodrigo, who is Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

The event streamed for free on Twitter here and was hosted by Ciara. Other honorees included Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

