Ciara Updates Biker Style with Leather Minidress & 5-Inch Heeled Boots at Imagine Ball 2022

Ciara brought slick style to the 2022 Imagine Ball on Sunday night.

While arriving at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a black leather dress. Her off-the-shoulder number featured a motorcycle jacket-like front zipper and cargo pockets, given a modern twist with a folded neckline and asymmetric hem. The piece was cinched with a wide attached belt, and complete with long sleeves that slouched over a matching set of black leather gloves. Rimless Balenciaga sunglasses, large gold hoop earrings, and layered gold and diamond necklaces completed her outfit.

Ciara attends the 2022 Imagine Ball at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Ciara attends the 2022 Imagine Ball at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

When it came to footwear, the “1, 2 Step” singer finished her ensemble with a set of platform boots. Her round-toed black leather style featured Chelsea side panels with a glossy patent finish, creating a double-leather moment that mixed textures together. The set earned a bold height boost from flared block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, as well as thick platform soles. Ridged outsoles completed the pair with a distinctly grungy edge.

Related Brianne Howey Shines in Bronze Greek Goddess Gown at 2022 Go Gala Bella Heathcote Gleams in Floral Dress and Emerald Heels at 2022 Go Gala Lily Collins Sparkles in Mesh Prada Gown and Silver Heels for 2022 Go Gala

A closer look at Ciara’s sandals.

Platform boots like Ciara’s are a top fall trend, due to their ease to pull on and off — as well as, naturally, their height-boosting soles and heels. Block-heeled styles have emerged in a range of finishes and materials in numerous brands’ autumn collections, including Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, Versace and Naturalizer.

Ciara attends the 2022 Imagine Ball at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

The Imagine Ball is an annual event held to benefit Imagine LA, a nonprofit working towards ending family poverty and homelessness. The 2022 occasion at West Hollywood’s Peppermint Club notably honored Earvin “Magic” Johnson with the Rise Together Award, and featured a musical performance by David Foster. Equally star-studded were the event’s attendees, which included Ciara, Katharine McPhee and Pia Toscano.

PHOTOS: Discover Ciara’s bold style over the years in the gallery.