Ciara Sparkles in Crystal Bra Dress & Hidden Heels at ESPYS Awards 2022 With Russell Wilson

Ciara took a glamorous fashion risk on the red carpet while attending the 2022 ESPYS Awards in Los Angeles.

While arriving at the Dolby Theatre with husband Russell Wilson, the “Jump” musician was sleekly dressed in a black velvet gown with structured shoulders and long sleeves. Though the piece’s long skirt covered her heels, Ciara’s dress still made a statement from its sheer bodice, which highlighted two sculpted cups covered in sparkling crystals. Creating a bra-like silhouette, the daring piece was accessorized only with a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Ciara and Russell Wilson arrive at the 2022 ESPYS Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Wilson’s attire was a sharp complement to Ciara’s. The Denver Broncos star hit the carpet in a black shirt and paneled blazer color-blocked in light gray pinstripes across its top, with black dividing the bottom. Creating a streamlined silhouette were black tuxedo trousers with satin stripes down their sides, as well as glossy black brogues. Wilson’s formal attire complemented Ciara’s outfits’ sharp neutral tone, while allowing her sparkling elements to shine brighter for the occasion.

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

