Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year

Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14.

Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that included an extreme thigh-high side slit.

Ciara arrives at the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 12, 2022 in Nashville. CREDIT: Getty Images for CMT

For glam, the Grammy-nominated musician went with soft makeup and glossy neutral pout. Making sure to stay on theme, Ciara styled her hair in a chic, voluminous updo with bangs. To place more emphasis on her look, she simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a chunky diamond ring.

Ciara completed her look with a pair of crystal-embellished strappy sandals. The silhouette wrapped tightly around her ankles and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Ciara attends the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Getty Images for CMT

From show-stopping mini’s to sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns, Ciara is a style chameleon. Embracing high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, it’s not hard to understand why the singer is a perennial best-dressed list favorite. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

