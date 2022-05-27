Ciara Is Dripping in Diamond Belts Around Her Heels With Hot Pink Cutout Dress at amfAR Gala Cannes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciara shut the amfAR Gala carpet down in two blows yesterday in France amid the Cannes Film Festival. First, her smoldering makeup looks with a fierce eye, nose highlight and shimmery lipgloss. Secondly, in a passionate gown with a high slit in the color of bubblegum.

As each year, Ciara has gone bigger and better with her red carpet style, this look for the amfAR Gala was by far one of her best. To be even more specific, the gown is hoisted to one shoulder, with a small split accented across her chest. There’s also a peek of skin on her right side as it dips into the rest of the soft and very silk fabric that smoothes down to her ankles.

Ciara on the red carpet. CREDIT: MEGA

With ruching on her left side, drawn with a tie-string, her leg came out to play daunting beautifully on the carpet. In addition to this number of a dress, Ciara matched the pink with full arm-length pink gloves that paired well with all of her jewelry. On both wrists, she wore diamond bracelets and rings on both hands that have given the dress an Old Hollywood flair with a modern uptake.

Ciara showed off her studs as she pulled her hair back in a simple but oh-so-lovely ponytail that sat behind her shoulders with grace. This added such softness to the bold look, showing off her gorgeous jaw structure and collar bones.

Ciara on the red carpet. CREDIT: MEGA

Now, the heels: A pink open-toed heel with her feet bare but ankles bright; a diamond belted strap that — with the high split of the dress — brought the attention right down to her impeccable footwear.

The accessories and heels matched perfectly, as they kept the look consistent throughout, a blend of bubblegum pink and diamond features.

Ciara on the red carpet. CREDIT: MEGA

The amfAR Gala raises funds and awareness for the Foundation for AIDS Research, held as an annual charity event with A-list attendees during the Cannes Film Festival. This year’s occasion was held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc and honors Robert De Niro, also including a fashion show and performances by Christina Aguilera, Charli XCX and Ricky Martin.