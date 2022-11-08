Christine Quinn Soars in 6-Inch Versace Heels & Feathered Blazer Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Christine Quinn went sky-high as she attended the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight.

The “Selling Sunset” star wore a black Christian Cowan blazer minidress that had a back covered in white feathers. Her fitted dress also featured a satin double-breasted button front. The embellished piece is from the designer’s fall 2022 collection.

Christine Quinn attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Quinn accessorized with a pair of multi-colored statement rings, dangling earrings, and a clear ruched bangle. The real estate broker paired the look with a black croc-embossed mini-handbag with a silver-toned curved handle.

To complete the look, the reality TV star slipped into a pair of black Aevitas Pointy Platform Pumps by Versace. The pointed-toe style featured 6-inch block heels with a double platform sole. The shoes also featured three ankle straps fastened by a gold buckle.

Christine Quinn attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7. CREDIT: Getty Images

Quinn was styled by Kat Gosik who has also worked with Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Steele and Pia Mia.

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

PHOTOS: CFDA Fashion Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals