Christina Ricci Is Romantically Laced in Floral Dress With Hidden Heels at CFDA Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
Christina Ricci brought romantic drama to the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight.

The “Addams Family” star arrived at Casa Cipriani for the occasion with her husband Mark Hampton, wearing a sweeping green gown by Rodarte. Designed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy, her ensemble featured a silky skirt and bodice covered in an overlapping white, blue, black and purple floral print. Giving the piece added drama was floral black lace trim cut into a curved cutout bodice, cinched with a front drawstring, as well as massive 3D pink flowers with metallic gold gilded edges.

Christina Ricci attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022.
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Completing Ricci’s look was an oblong black Hunting Season clutch, as well as a gleaming diamond bracelet and stud earrings.

When it came to footwear, Ricci’s shoes could not be seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s likely they featured a platform sandal or pointed-toe pump silhouette — two top styles from the night’s attendees, as well as ones Ricci often wears herself.

Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022.
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer. 

