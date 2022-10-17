Christian Ricci Serves Gothic Glamour in Corseted Vivienne Westwood Dress & 7-Inch Heels at Academy Museum Gala 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Christina Ricci gave her whimsical style a romantically gothic spin for the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Arriving to the occasion on Saturday night, Ricci struck a pose in a sweeping Vivienne Westwood Couture gown. The “Yellowjackets” star’s romantic ensemble, styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, featured a signature Westwood corset as its bodice, with a glamorous twist from geometric black and silver sequins and knotted velvet bows. The sweetheart-style top was attached to a black georgette skirt with a floating train and dynamic thigh-high slit, giving its sultry silhouette added drama. Ricci’s ensemble was finished with sparkling Anabela Chan drop earrings, as well as layered silver and diamond bracelets.

Christina Ricci at the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, the “Addams Family” star’s ensemble was complete with a towering pair of Valentino’s now-signature platform pumps. Her $1,150 Tan-Go style featured black leather pointed-toe uppers with thin ankle straps, closed counters and 2.5-inch platform soles. Giving the set a sky-high finish were 6.5-inch heels, adding a daring edge to Ricci’s dramatically romantic ensemble.

A closer look at Ricci’s Valentino pumps. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Valentino’s Tan-Go pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Valentino’s platform pumps have notably become one of the year’s top shoes, with thick-soled styles heralding the official return of high heels in 2022. Combined with Westwood’s medieval-inspired corsetry — also a viral trend that’s soared in popularity throughout the 2020’s — Ricci’s outfit provided a lesson in statement dressing while combining famed fashion trends and designer signatures.

Christina Ricci at the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

