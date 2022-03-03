Christina Aguilera Is All Business in Leather Suit and Hidden Heels at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Christina Aguilera brought businesswoman glamour to the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park. The star posed on the red carpet with numerous female music stars, including Normani, Banks, Sheryl Crow and more.

While hitting the red carpet, the “Burlesque” actress posed in a strong-shouldered suit. Channeling ’80s edge, Aguilera arrived in a leather suit with a blazer that included front piping and sharp lapels. A set of matching trousers completed her look, similarly to new style by Halston, Peter Do and Dolce and Gabbana. Opting to go sans top, Aguilera’s look gained added edge from a bodice-framing gold body chain, drop earrings, rings and a voluminous hairdo.

Christina Aguilera arrives at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Christina Aguilera and H.E.R. arrive at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Aguilera’s footwear wasn’t fully visible due to her pants’ length. However, the musician’s shoes appeared to feature a pointed-toe silhouette, black uppers and stiletto heels. The style, which smoothly streamlined her outfit, was likely a pair of pointed-toe pumps or boots that elevate her sleek take on businesswear. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer is no stranger to a slick heel, often favoring sky-high boots, sandals and pumps by Gianvito Rossi, Amina Muaddi and Balenciaga—plus shoes by Christian Louboutin, which she collects in her boudoir-themed shoe closet as well.

Christina Aguilera arrives at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

A closer look at Aguilera’s hidden heels. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music Awards took over the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday night, honoring female power players in the music industry such as Olivia Rodrigo, who is Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

The event streamed for free on Twitter and was hosted by Ciara. Other honorees included Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

See more 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards arrivals in the gallery.