Christina Aguilera Brings Green Glamour to the Red Carpet in Plunging Leather Dress & Sparkling Mesh Heels at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Christina Aguilera was a showstopper at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday. The five-time Grammy Award-winning singer brought her edgy sense of style in a green long-sleeve leather coat dress. Aguilera was joined on the red carpet by her close friend and makeup artist Etienne Ortega, whom she later presented with the Makeup Artist of the Year Award.

The floor-length ensemble boasted a plunging V-neckline, sharp lapels, buttons on the bodice and a beautiful green embroidery on the back. To amp up her look, Aguilera accessorized with a slew diamonds including chunky stud earrings, a long crystal necklace that ran down to the center of her neckline and several rings.

Christina Aguilera on the red carpet at The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on April 10, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Christina Aguilera and Etienna Ortega at The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on April 10, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The pop superstar continued to put her own signature twist on the look with long black nails and sleek cat-eye frames that featured a keychain detail that dropped on the left lens. Aguilera rounded out her outfit with a green smokey eye and a neutral matte lip.

Christina Aguilera on the red carpet at The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on April 10, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The side slit in her dress allowed for a peak at her footwear choice, which appeared to have a strap across the toe and mesh covering that featured sparkling embellishments. The silhouette was a standout statement in her outfit. The sparkly shoes had a round outer sole and ran up to her thighs.

Aguilera loves to tie her looks together with boots, sandals and pumps by Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi, Amina Muaddi and Balenciaga. The “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker takes her outfits above and beyond the expected, often wearing thigh-high boots, strappy sandals, and chunky sneakers by Yeezy, Nike, and Gina Shoes

