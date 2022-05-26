×
Christina Aguilera Makes a Dramatic Arrival With Sinuous Snakes Up Her Arms in Bejeweled Gown at amfAR Gala Cannes 2022

By Allie Fasanella
She’s known for her glamorous looks, so it’s no surprise to see Christina Aguilera modeling a head-turning gown at the 2022 amfAR Gala Cannes at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. 
The dress in question? The early-aughts pop superstar wore a black, velvet floor-length number featuring a corseted bodice embellished with crystals and gems. The fitted, long sleeved gown was also designed with glittering snakes that wrapped around her lower arms and a short train that followed her as she walked the carpet, posing for the cameras.
Christina Aguilera, AmFAR Gala Cannes 2022
Christina Aguilera strikes a pose at the <span class="yKMVIe" role="heading" aria-level="1">annual amfAR Gala Cannes at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022.</span>
CREDIT: AP

The 41-year-old “Genie In a Bottle” hitmaker — who attended the extravagant event with her fiancé Matthew Rutler — then wore her platinum blond locks up in a retro-inspired hairdo, added a smokey eye, and accessorized with dangling earrings.

Christina Aguilera, AmFAR Gala Cannes 2022
Christina Aguilera wearing a black velvet floor-length gown featuring long sleeves with a corseted bodice and crystal-embellished details.
CREDIT: AP
Christina Aguilera and fiancé Matthew Rutler, AmFAR Gala Cannes 2022
Christina Aguilera and fiancé Matthew Rutler hold hands on the red carpet at the annual amfAR Gala Cannes 2022.
CREDIT: AP

The amfAR Gala raises funds and awareness for the Foundation for Aids Research, held as an annual charity event with A-list attendees during the Cannes Film Festival. This year’s occasion was held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc and honors Robert De Niro, also including a fashion show and performances by Christina Aguilera, Charli XCX and Ricky Martin.

