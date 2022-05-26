Christina Aguilera Makes a Dramatic Arrival With Sinuous Snakes Up Her Arms in Bejeweled Gown at amfAR Gala Cannes 2022

She’s known for her glamorous looks, so it’s no surprise to see Christina Aguilera modeling a head-turning gown at the 2022 amfAR Gala Cannes at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

The dress in question? The early-aughts pop superstar wore a black, velvet floor-length number featuring a corseted bodice embellished with crystals and gems. The fitted, long sleeved gown was also designed with glittering snakes that wrapped around her lower arms and a short train that followed her as she walked the carpet, posing for the cameras.

Christina Aguilera strikes a pose at the <span class="yKMVIe" role="heading" aria-level="1">annual amfAR Gala Cannes at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022.</span> CREDIT: AP

The 41-year-old “Genie In a Bottle” hitmaker — who attended the extravagant event with her fiancé Matthew Rutler — then wore her platinum blond locks up in a retro-inspired hairdo, added a smokey eye, and accessorized with dangling earrings.

Christina Aguilera wearing a black velvet floor-length gown featuring long sleeves with a corseted bodice and crystal-embellished details. CREDIT: AP