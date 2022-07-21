Christen Press Brings Mermaid Style to Life at ESPYS 2022 in Bralette, Tulle Skirt & Platform Heels on Red Carpet

Christen Press made a case for the summer season when she arrived at the 2022 ESPY Awards. The annual event is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., tonight. Hosted by Steph Curry, the telecast recognizes individual, team athletic achievement and other sports-related performances during the calendar year.

Press graced the red carpet in a plunging pink bralette. The tiny garment featured thin spaghetti straps and a small triangle cutout at the center. She teamed the lightweight separate with a sage green lace maxi skirt, which was layered with tulle and had a sheer hemline.

Christen Press arrives at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, CA. CREDIT: Variety

To further elevate the moment, the soccer player accessorized with pearl drop earrings and carried a gold metallic handbag. Press styled her hair in a low ponytail and opted for soft glam with a glossy pout.

Her footwear peeked out underneath her skirt and appeared to be a set of white platforms. Post-pandemic, platform heels have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Christen Press on the red carpet at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, CA. CREDIT: Variety

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

