Chrissy Teigen Brings Barbie Energy in Hot Pink Ruffled Ball Gown & Hidden Heels Alongside John Legend at 2022 Grammy Awards

Chrissy Teigen was the belle of the ball as she arrived at the 2022 Grammy Awards held at the MCM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. Teigen arrived alongside her husband John Legend, who received the Recording Academy’s first-ever Global Impact Award — an honor presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday.

The “Cravings” cookbook author brought major Barbie girl energy in a glamorous hot pink ballgown from Nicole + Felicia Couture. The show-stopping strapless number featured a fanned-out, ruffled bodice and a dramatic skirt with a cascading design across it. To up the glam factor, the “Chrissy’s Court” judge wore a pair of sparkling diamond drop earrings, which were on full display thanks to her romantic chignon updo.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Though her footwear choice was not visible underneath her gown’s billowy train, it is likely that Teigen finished things off with strappy sandals, sharp pumps or towering platforms.

John Legend made sure to complement his wife’s look by pairing a stylish black velvet tuxedo with a snazzy bow tie and sleek patent and leather loafers.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

