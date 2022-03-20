Chrissy Teigen Dresses Up Cutouts in Strappy Dress and Hidden Heels at the Hollywood Beauty Awards

Chrissy Teigen revealed her sleek side at the 2022 Hollywood Beauty Awards. The media personality joined stars including Christine Chiu, Danielle Lauder and Ann-Margret at the Tagylan Complex in Los Angeles for the occasion on Saturday night.

Teigen hit the red carpet in sick black dress, featuring a one-shoulder silhouette. The neckline gained a cutout effect from her dress’ thin white and black strap, as well as geometric midsection cutouts. The star’s look was complete with a coordinating black clutch and sparkling green and silver drop earrings.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 7th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on March 19, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, the “Cravings” author’s footwear wasn’t visible. However, it’s likely she wore a pair of strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps in a coordinating tone with her dress. The styling trick adds a streamlined effect to most ensembles, which Teigen proved in a matching David Koa dress and strappy sandals for a “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearance last fall.

Chrissy Teigen wearing a black cutout dress with a pair a strappy black sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

The 7th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards were held at the Tagylan Complex in Los Angeles, recognizing standout talent in makeup, hair and more across numerous industries like film, music, TV and editorial. Winners included Jenny Cho, Wayman + Micah, Tym Wallace and AB + DM. The ceremony’s newest award, Groomer of the Year, was won by Melissa Dezarate. The evening’s top honorees also included MAC Cosmetics (Product of the Year), Estée Lauder’s Luxury Collection (Fragrance of the Year), GALDERMA (Beauty Enhancement Award) and Amouage (International Beauty Award).

Discover Teigen’s top street style looks over the years.