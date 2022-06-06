Chrishell Stause Goes Slick in Bralette, Thong Pants and Crystal Sandals at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Chrishell Stause brought her slickest style statement yet to the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Her ensemble gained even more focus when she accepted her Best Reality Star award.

For the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star donned a sleek two-piece outfit, styled by Andrew Gelwicks. The Grace Ling ensemble included a sharp bralette, which featured a black stretchy sleeveless top cinched by a silver metal accent. Completing Stause’s outfit was a pair of the designer’s black straight-leg pants, which included a daring detail from open flaps that showcased sheer panels with two thin straps, mimicking those of thongs.

The star’s outfit was complete with a metallic silver buttocks-shaped clutch, also crafted by Ling.

Completing the “Days of Our Lives” actress’ ensemble was a set of high-heeled sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. Her $875 Harmony style included glossy black leather uppers with three thin straps, each covered in sparkling baguette-shaped crystals. The slick pair was complete with thin platform soles and 4.72-inch stiletto heels for a bold height boost. Though her exact pair isn’t currently available, other Harmony colorways are available on Giuseppe Zanotti’s website.

Stause also took a moment to acknowledge her coming out — revealed after sharing a new relationship with musician G-Flip earlier this spring — while accepting her trophy, presented by Kristin Cavallari, as seen on MTV’s website.

“I knew about this nomination before I had said, you know, anything about my sexuality,” Stause said, also thanking her co-stars, crew and Netflix. “I’m not trying to get really deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me, because I wasn’t sure, you know, how that was going to go. Thank you so much, guys. I appreciate it.”

The MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5 in Los Angeles honor the year’s best television and film in a fan-voted award ceremony. This year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” leads the pack with seven nominations, while “Euphoria” is a close second with six nods. Two new categories were also added for the 2022 ceremony: Best Song and “Here for the Hookup.” Vanessa Hudgens hosts this year’s ceremony, which marks the 30th year of the awards show. As always, winners will go home with a coveted golden popcorn trophy. The main awards show is followed by the second annual MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which was prerecorded on June 2 and honors the best of reality TV, talk shows, and documentaries.