Chrishell Stause Takes Risk in Sheer Chainmail Dress & Lace-Up Heels at Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Chrishell Stause continued her sleek style streak on the red carpet this week — this time, at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards. The event, held in Los Angeles, awards the top performances and individuals in nonfiction, unscripted and reality television.

The “Selling Sunset” star hit the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in a bold chainmail minidress, styled by Andrew Gelwicks. The silver Natalia Fedner number featured delicate silver chains that created a sheer mesh texture. The style was in lieu with the comeback of the “naked” dress — sheer or nearly invisible dresses that showcase the wearer’s silhouette, also worn in recent weeks by Kristen Stewart, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Finishing Stause’s look was a glitzy Judith Leiber clutch, sparkling Nicktravis Gaerlan chain-link drop earrings and Nicole Rose Copelman rings.

Chrishell Stause arrives at the 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

For footwear, the MTV Movie & TV Award winner strapped into a set of lace-up sandals from Femme LA. Stause’s pale pink pair featured crossed knotted toe straps, as well as intricate ankle straps that wrapped around her ankles and calves. The sleek pair also included towering heels, likely taking a stiletto silhouette totaling 4-5 inches in height — Femme’s go-to heel shape — that gave her ensemble a slick height boost. Femme has been a leader in the lace-up silhouette’s popularity over the last year, with styles worn by Lori Harvey, Jennifer Lopez, Charli D’Amelio and more stars.

A closer look at Stause’s lace-up heels. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Lace-up heels like Stause’s are renowned for their sleek silhouettes, featuring long straps that wrap around wearers’ ankles for a sultry appearance. New styles have emerged within the trend, hailing from brands including Rebecca Minkoff, Frame and Schutz. Aside from Stause, stars including Camila Cabello, Tessa Thompson and Ashley Benson have strapped into Gia Borghini, Versace and Saint Laurent sandals as well in recent weeks.

Chrishell Stause arrives at the 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Stause keeps her options classic, preferring neutral shoes with added glamour from textures and embellishments. She can be spotted in pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Balmain, Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti. Stause also incorporates shoes from affordable labels like Mix No. 6 and Sam Edelman into her wardrobe when off-duty. Recently, the star also launched an edit for DSW that featured her favorite silhouettes from wallet-friendly brands, including Steve Madden, Marc Fisher and Jessica Simpson.

