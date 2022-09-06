Chris Pine Suits Up in Two-Toned Tuxedo and Sockless Loafers for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Chris Pine was utterly dapper at the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which also stars Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Nick Kroll and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23.

Pine arrived to the premiere in a sharp Ralph Lauren tuxedo, featuring a brown jacket and cream trousers with cuffed hems. The two-toned outfit was paired with a white collared shirt and pocket square, as well as a matching brown bow tie — adding to its’ vintage and equestrian-inspired aesthetics. Finishing Pine’s outfit was a gleaming pinky ring, seen as he and Kroll theatrically snapped photos of Pugh posing on the red carpet.

Chris Pine attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Star Trek” star slipped into a pair of brown leather loafers. However, his set was worn san socks, adding a relaxed summer-worthy feel to the overall ensemble. Finishing Pine’s footwear were almond-shaped toes, squared tongues and short heels.

A closer look at Pine’s loafers. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Daniele Cifalà / MEGA

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: See more of the red carpet arrivals at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.