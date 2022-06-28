Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Sparkles in Edgy Diamond Cutout Dress & Strappy Gold Sandals at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Australia Premiere

Looking sharp for his starring premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Australia today was Chris Hemsworth in a sparkling black suit. Paired, with a loose round neck black T-shirt he coordinated with tailored black pants and loafers.

The actor kept the accessories to a minimum, finishing off the look with black penny loafers. A pair of black loafers for a formal occasion with menswear is always the right move.

Meanwhile, his wife Elsa Pataky posed by his side in a form-fitting dress. Pataky matched his tempo with her own version of black, opting for a haltered black gown with diamond cutouts. The bust of the gown sparkled, as the rest of the gown draped around her elegantly in a matte black color.

With a high slit, it directly the eyes to her pointy gold sandals. These shoes are relished in the theme of the film, as many of the colors used throughout the Thor franchise are red, gold, green and black.

As Pataky has appeared with Hemsworth in support of the film’s premiere, she has always taken her looks a step further, enhancing elegance and style to the maximum. Especially at the prior premiere last week in Los Angeles, where she wore an elegant long-sleeve white gown with a deep V-neck and rope knot accents.

