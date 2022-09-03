Chloë Sevigny Breaks The Mold in Structural Black Mugler Mini Dress and Dynamic Bow Platforms for ‘Bones And All’ Premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival  

In striking black, Chloë Sevigny graced the red carpet of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sept. 2 for the premiere of a film she stars in entitled, “Bones And All.” Setting herself apart from all the rest, Sevigny wore a Mugler mini dress with platforms in a sea full of lengthy gowns.

The style consisted of a sharp asymmetrical neckline and a sculpted skirt gathered to one side, offering the eye visual interest. The “American Psycho” actress was dotted with golden accessories like stacked chunky bangles and studs that further amplified the ensemble. Keeping her cool, Sevigny donned black cat-eye sunglasses with an oversized quality that she took off every now and again for pictures.

Adorned with gold eyelets and crystals, Sevigny’s shoes were also a structural masterwork featuring a mock-peep-toe covered up by bow detailing on either toe. The gilded heels came equipped with a chunky platform, effectively elevating the former model to new heights.

Chloe Sevigny attends the photocall for “Bones And All” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: IPA / SplashNews.com

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, “Bones And All” is a drama and romance film that follows Maren Yearly, played by Taylor Russel, and Lee, played by Timothee Chalamet, as they navigate their painful pasts while kindling a blossoming relationship as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America. The film is set to release Nov. 23, 2022.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

