Sisters Chloe x Halle Make Striking Arrivals in Extreme Slit Dresses & Heels on Oscars Red Carpet

Sisters duo group Chloe x Halle arrived on the red carpet in Los Angeles today for the 2022 Oscars in striking outfits.

Chloe x Halle at the 2022 Oscar red carpet. CREDIT: AP

Halle Bailey donned an aqua-colored one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slip up the side. The dress featured a single strap with intricate cutout detailing on the waist. The aqua gown wrapped around the singer into a skirt with a daring slit down to the floor.

Chloe wore a matching silhouette but with plenty of beading. The dress was done in a deep purple with one shoulder and detail that swept down the singer’s arm.

Both Bailey sisters wore shoes that matched the color of their gowns. Halle wore a simple aqua pump with a pointed toe. The style is common, but the color is what sets it apart from so many other shoes seen at the show. Chloe had on a purple peep-toe pump with a chunky heel and crystal detailing. Above the strap of the shoe, the star accessorized with a bedazzled anklet that looks almost as if it’s a part of the shoe.

Chloe x Halle at the 2022 Oscar red carpet. CREDIT: AP

Chloe x Halle at the 2022 Oscar red carpet. CREDIT: AP

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.” The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair, and more.

