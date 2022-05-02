Chloe Grace Moretz Takes 1800s Military Inspiration to Met Gala 2022 in Metallic Tailcoat & Pumps

Chloe Grace Moretz boosted a regency-esque outfit with slick heels to match for the 2022 Met Gala in New York City.

While leaving the Mark Hotel, Moretz posed for paparazzi in a set of pale pink trousers and a plunging ruffled crop top, both by Louis Vuitton. Topping the outfit was an ornate metallic silver coat, featuring long tails and sleeves with millitary-esque curved lapels. The ensemble was an homage to the Regency era of the 1800s, while remaining modern through its materials, color palette and silhouettes.

Chloe Grace Moretz departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

For footwear, Moretz opted for a set of sharp Vuitton pumps. The pointed-toe style featured slick metallic silver uppers. Completing the pair were stiletto heels, totaling 3-4 inches in height — adding a modern finish to Moretz’s vintage-inspired outfit. Her ensemble’s 1800’s references also clearly paid tribute to the regency era, providing a historical a take on the 2022 exhibit’s “In America” theme.

A closer look at Moretz’s pumps. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Related Hailey Bieber Brings Slick Drama to Met Gala 2022 in Silk Dress, Feather Cape & Strappy Stilettos Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share Kiss in Edgy Outfits With Sharp Shoes at Met Gala 2022 Kacey Musgraves Delivers Fireworks to Met Gala 2022 in Prada Rhinestone Dress & Hidden Heels

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

Click through the gallery to see more Met Gala 202 arrivals.