Chloe Bailey Is Glamorous in Platforms and Velvet Gown at Black Music Collective Celebration

Chloe Bailey delivered iconic glamour for The Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The “Have Mercy” singer posed on the red carpet at Resorts World Las Vegas in a sleek black velvet gown. The slim-fitting piece, which featured a column skirt and spaghetti straps, instantly channeled the ’90s.

Bailey finished her look with a thin diamond necklace, delicate bracelets and a cocktail ring.

Chloe Bailey attends the Black Music Collective’s Grammy Week Celebration at Resorts World Las Vegas on April 2, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it came to shoes, Bailey’s footwear largely wasn’t visible from her gown’s floor-length skirt. However, when peeking beneath its hem, her style appeared to feature black satin uppers in a peep-toe silhouette and thin heels. The style also featured platform soles for an added height boost — one of the top red carpet trends so far this year.

A closer look at Bailey’s platforms. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective honored Black music and its cultural impact during Grammy Week 2022. The MC Lyte-hosted event was held at Resorts World Las Vegas ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards. John Legend was notably awarded the first-ever Recording Academy Global Impact Award, later honored in a tribute performance by Summer Walker. The event’s star-studded guest list included Tiffany Haddish, Chloe Bailey, Jasmine Sanders and more.

