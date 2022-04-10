Chloe Bailey Goes Bold in Sheer Dress and Chunky Platforms at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chloe Bailey took a red carpet risk at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.

While arriving in Santa Monica, the “Mercy” singer wore a daring dress. Worn over a strapless bodysuit, the sheer black number featured a sleeveless silhouette and matching slits at its hem. Completing Bailey’s look was an abstract yellow print that created a paint-splattered pattern on her dress’ bodice and skirt.

Chloe Bailey attends the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on April 9, 2022. CREDIT: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

For footwear, the “Blackish” actress wore a pair of chunky platform heels. The style featured black leather uppers, as well as wide buckled ankle straps and crossed toe straps. Completing the pair were thick platform soles, plus block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The style streamlined Bailey’s outfit while allowing her dress to make the boldest statement.

Chloe Bailey attends the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on April 9, 2022. CREDIT: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

A closer look at Bailey’s platforms. CREDIT: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards celebrates the year’s best children’s movies, TV shows and music, which are nominated by the channel’s global viewers. The evening’s top winners included Olivia Rodrigo, Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. The night also marked a return for “iCarly” star Miranda Cosgrove, who won Favorite Female TV Star — an award she was nominated for five times during the show’s original 2007-2013 run. The event was additionally star-studded with appearances by Heidi Klum, Isla Fisher, Joshua Peck and Sabrina Carpenter, among other celebrities.

