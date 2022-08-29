Chloe Bailey’s Height Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Sparkling Corset Dress at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Chloe Bailey was medievally glamorous for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.

While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Mercy” singer struck a pose in a high-shine silver Zigman dress. Styled by Jennifer Udechukwu, her sequined number featured a glittering draped skirt with a thigh-high slit, connected to a matching bodice with sheer panels that created a shining corset shape. The dress was complete with thin upper straps, a deep curved neckline and one rounded cold-shoulder sleeve. Diamond stud earrings, a bracelet and rings finished Bailey’s glittering look.

Chloe Bailey attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

When it came to shoes, Bailey’s monochrome ensemble was continued with a set of matching sandals by Jimmy Choo. Her silver “Max” style featured a sparkly texture, complete with thin ankle and toe straps for a minimalist silhouette set on a 6-inch heel. The look gave her a height boost while ensuring her outfit’s glamour took center stage.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

