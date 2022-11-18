Chloe Bailey Takes Spotted Catsuit to New Heights in 6-Inch Pyramid Heels at GQ’s Men of the Year Party

Chloe Bailey took a colorful ensemble to new heights at GQ’s Men of the Year party in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The Grammy-nominated R&B singer stepped out in an outfit that was sure to turn to heads.

Instead of a show-stopping gown, the multi-hyphenate phenom opted for a vibrant printed catsuit by Jean Paul Gautier. The one-piece garment was decorated with dots allover and had zipper detailing along the center with long fitted sleeves and fingerless gloves.

Chloe Bailey attends the GQ Men of the Year party at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

To place more emphasis on her look, the “Have Mercy” songstress simply accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and let her caramel tresses cascade on her back.

When it came down to the shoes, Bailey completed her look with a towering set of platform mules. The silhouette had a clear strap across the toe, a stacked outsole and sat atop a thick pyramid heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Chloe Bailey attends the GQ Men of the Year party at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

GQ’s Men of the Year Awards honor the top entertainers across film, music and sports, who also receive individual covers for the magazine’s December/January issue. Held in London on Nov. 16 and in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, this year’s Awards honorees included Zoë Kravitz, Brendan Fraser, Max Verstappen, Andrew Garfield, Stormzy, Sydney Sweeney, Jack Harlow, Joe Locke and Kit Connor. The annual occasion also included a star-studded guest list, including Megan Fox, Emma D’Arcy, Alexandra Daddario, Kourtney Kardashian and John Boyega.

