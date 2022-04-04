Chloe Bailey Brings Disco Ball Energy in Crystal Silver Gown With Platform Pumps at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Chloe Bailey knows how to make a statement. The R&B singer pulled out a head-turning ensemble for the 2022 Grammy Awards held at the MCM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Bailey lit up the red carpet with a silver crystal-embellished gown by Valentino. The form-fitting number had a plunging square neckline with thin spaghetti straps and a short slit on the side. The “Grown-ish” actress complemented her striking dress with a matching floor-length cape that draped effortlessly over her shoulders.

Chloe Bailey on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Chloe Bailey attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

She teamed the electric ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry which included chunky silver stud earrings, a bracelet and several midi rings. The “Have Mercy” songstress styled her hair in a long dramatic curly ponytail and kept some her signature locs out at the front.

Chloe Bailey at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A closer look at Chloe Bailey’s white platform pumps at the Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

As for footwear, the entertainer rounded things out with her favorite go-to silhouette a pair of platform pumps. The white open-toe heels included a chunky outer sole and a thin stiletto heel.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

