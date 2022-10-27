Chloe Bailey Sparkles In Double Thigh-High Slit Dress & 6-Inch Rhinestone Heels at ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chloe Bailey sparkled on the purple carpet at the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The multi-hyphenate phenom and Grammy-nominated singer appeared at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles alongside her sister Halle Bailey.

Chloe was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion, arriving in a black sequin dress that was made by her godmother and fashion designer, Sherma Joh. The floor-length glittering gown featured a plunging deep V-neckline with striking double thigh-high slits.

Chloe Bailey arrives at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Taking things up a notch, the Garage collaborator wore half of her hair in a large braid, which gave the illusion of a crown and pinned her locs into a bun at the back. Chloe complemented her ensemble with long dangling earrings, a diamond choker necklace and several midi rings.

Chloe Bailey attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Completing Chloe’s look was Giuseppe Zanotti’s Tarifa Jewel Suede Platforms. Crafted from black patent leather, these peep-toe sandals feature a synthetic suede effect fabric-covered bottom, an adjustable ankle strap with an upper-matching small buckle, a chunky platform and a 6-inch heel that is decorated with crystal rhinestone embroidery.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Tarifa Jewel Suede Platforms CREDIT: Farfetch

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiered on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater. The occasion found cast members including Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Micaela Coel celebrating the action movie’s release, complete with a star-studded red carpet. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Chloe and Halle Bailey were among the guests. The film — a sequel to Marvel’s 2018 hit “Black Panther,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman — will be released in theaters worldwide on Nov. 11.

(L-R) Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

