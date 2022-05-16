Chloe Bailey Wears Risky Leather Cut-Out Dress With Gloves & Platform Heels at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Chloe Bailey made a striking arrival at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. The star-studded celebration is held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The multi-hyphenate phenom served a monochromatic moment in a black leather dress by Valdrin Shahiti. The slick turtleneck number was complete with pointy shoulders and a risky stomach cutout.

Chloe Bailey at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

Chloe Bailey arrives at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

To amp up the glam factor, the “Have Mercy” hitmaker put her own signature flair on the look by accessorizing with gold jewelry including chunky bracelets, an ear cuff, and one one long earring. The length of her dress didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice but it would be no surprise if the R&B songstress finished off her look with platform sandals, sharp pumps or statement sandals.

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have been already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, have won six. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Tonight’s performers include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

