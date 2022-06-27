Chloe Bailey’s Swirly-Top Dress Sparkles With Peep-Toe Pumps on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Sometimes a black dress means playing it safe, but Chloe Bailey took experimentation to the next level when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The one half of sister duo Chloe x Halle wore a lengthy black dress with an artistic, strapless bodice. The fabric swirled and climbed up the star’s chest and shoulders, creating a whimsical bodice. Bailey’s dress had a lengthy train and skirt that was dotted with black sparkles sporadically.

Chloe Bailey wears Nicolas Jebran at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

She accessorized with gold swirling earrings and a bracelet, adding a contrasting shine to the black sparkles. Bailey wore her hair up in a voluminous ponytail and her makeup done smokey and vampy with a deep nude lip.

The hitmaker wore strappy black peep-toe platform heels that showed off the singer’s pedicure. The heels gave Bailey a few extra inches of height while complementing the length and style of the dress. Bailey sparkled on the carpet, bringing all-black ensembles to a new level with her stellar look.

The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes, and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto, and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox, and Drake with four nods each.

