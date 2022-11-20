Cher Pops in Neon Cropped Blazer and Lacy Miniskirt at Governors Awards 2022

Cher went bold at the 13th annual Governors Awards.

Presenting an honorary Oscar to composer Diane Warren for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician hit the stage at Fairmont Century Plaza in a hot pink blazer. The cropped style featured a silky texture and double-breasted silhouette, punctuated by pointed lapels for a business-worthy touch. The vibrant jacket was layered over a sparkly magenta lace top, as well as a black miniskirt with similarly intricate lace trim. Cher paired her glamorous ensemble with matching eyeshadow, creating a monochrome moment that tapped into the power of pink.

Cher presents Diane Warren with an honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the “Believe” singer’s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s highly she donned a set of coordinating platform sandals, boots or pumps during the event. All of the styles that have been her go-to’s for years, which she’s also worn to recent outings including Balmain’s Spring 2023 fashion show and the 2022 CFDA Awards. During her speech, Cher also wittingly joked about Warren’s determination in the music industry.

“One of my fondest memories is when she followed me into an Al-Anon meeting to play me a song,” the singer said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Governors Awards honor longtime talents in the film industry, as well as serve as a campaign for Oscar contenders. This year’s ceremony, held by the Academy at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, was hosted by Mindy Kaling. The evening awarded honorary Oscar Awards to Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir, as well as the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Michael J. Fox. The occasion also included numerous star attendees, including Margot Robbie, Janelle Monáe, Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser and Tom Hanks.

