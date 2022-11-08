Cher Masters Biker Style in Leather Chrome Hearts Dress & Sky-High Platforms at CFDA Awards 2022

Cher brought true grunge style to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight.

The multi-hyphenate artist hit the red carpet for the occasion with Chrome Hearts, attending as the date of designer Laurie Lynne Stark — who, along with Richard Stark, will be awarded the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight’s ceremony.

Cher’s ensemble featured black leather crafted into a biker jacket-style bodice with an off-the-shoulder silhouette. Topped with silver buckles and zippers, the punk rock piece was attached to a matching silk and leather slit skirt, layered atop fishnet tights and cinched with Hearts’ signature gothic silver crosses.

Cher attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Related Martha Stewart Slips On Towering Gold Platforms & Brown Dress for CFDA Awards 2022 Irina Shayk Styles Sheer Pleated Skirt With Leather Oxfords at CFDA Awards 2022 Jaden Smith Spins Classic Suiting With Ruffled Tuxedo & Chunky Boots at CFDA Awards 2022

Cher’s attire was complete with a glittering diamond and silver bracelet, drop earrings and chain necklace.

When it came to footwear, Cher’s attire was complete with a set of black platform heels. Providing a sultry yet height-boosting finish to her attire, the musician’s pair featured thick soles and 4-inch block heels, complete with cutout crossed uppers, crafted from black suede. The set created a monochrome appearance, coordinating with Cher’s ensemble’s black tone and slick cutout details.

A closer look at Cher’s platform heels. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cher and Laurie Lynne Stark attend the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cher’s red carpet moment marks the singer’s latest viral moment. Earlier on Monday afternoon, she was announced as the face of Balmain’s campaign for its new Blaze handbag collection, wearing the same jumpsuit and boots she closed the brand’s spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week show in.

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

PHOTOS: Discover all the celebrity arrivals at the 2022 CFDA Awards in the gallery.