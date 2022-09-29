Chelsea Clinton Looks Chic in Gold Sandals & Red Silk Jumpsuit at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event

Chelsea Clinton was sharply suited for Variety‘s Fall 2022 Power of Women event. Held in Beverly Hills, the occasion honored the accomplishments of numerous women across different fields.

Clinton arrived with her mother, Hillary, as well as actress Sandra Oh, in a deep red jumpsuit. The wine-hued ensemble featured a folded sleeveless bodice and silky texture, complete with long pleated trousers. Clinton finished her tonal ensemble with a delicate gold necklace with small pendant accents. She also accented her outfit with a pair of metallic gold sandals; though the open-toed pair wasn’t fully visible, they did appear to feature squared toes and rounded toe straps that framed the activist’s matching red pedicure.

Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Sandra Oh attend Variety’s Power of Women event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images

A closer look at Clinton’s heels. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images

While speaking onstage, Clinton notably discussed the striking down of Roe v. Wade legislation and women’s rights today.

“I am full of palpitating rage as I look at my daughter and realize that she could have fewer rights than I had growing up in this country,” she told the audience while onstage, according to Variety. “Truly, everything that has enabled all of us to lead our lives is under threat. And while that is acutely and urgently true for women, it is not exclusively true for women.”

Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton attend Variety’s Power of Women event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images

Variety‘s Power of Women event honors female leaders for their contributions to different causes. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, this year’s fall ceremony was presented by Lifetime and Cadillac. The 2022 honorees include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, Malala Yousafzai and Elizabeth Olsen. Hosted by Meg Stalter, the event’s attendees also included Sandra Oh, Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Tia Mowry.

