Chase Stokes Continues The Shirtless Suiting Trend with Patent Brogues at Venice’s Ball of Light

By Aaron Royce
“Bardo” Red Carpet – 79th Venice International Film Festival
Julianne Moore
Cate Blanchett
Alessandra Ambrosio
Chase Stokes took a slick approach to suiting during the 2022 Il Ballo Della Luce (AKA, “The Ball of Light”) in Venice. The event, co-hosted by Giorgio Armani and Vanity Fair, was held during the Venice Film Festival and featured a star-studded guest list, including Irina Shayk, Zooey Deschanel, Dylan Sprouse and Sydney Sweeney.

While arriving at the Ca’Vendramin Calergi for the occasion, Stokes posed on the red carpet in a stark white suit and a silver watch. His ensemble featured a pair of sharply pleated trousers, as well as a matching blazer with a silky black and white-striped liner. Cinched with one button, the “Outer Banks” star’s top revealed he was wearing the suit sans shirt, adding a sleek and nonchalant take to formalwear — a styling move that’s taken off as a top menswear trend, seen on stars including Timothée Chalamet, Dwyane Wade and Nick Jonas. Stokes was accompanied by his friend and fellow actor Gavin Leatherwood, with the duo striking humorous poses for the cameras together.

Chase Stokes attends The Ball of Light at Ca’Vendramin Calergi in Venice on Sept. 3, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Condé Nast Italia
Chase Stokes and Gavin Leatherwood attend The Ball of Light at Ca’Vendramin Calergi in Venice on Sept. 3, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Condé Nast Italia

Finishing Stokes’ ensemble was a set of black brogues, crafted from glossy patent leather. The lace-up style appeared to feature almond-shaped toes, adding an air of formality to the actor’s outfit. The style is a classic formalwear staple in menswear on the red carpet, also worn by Leatherwood and Sprouse — as well as Regé-Jean Page, Adam Driver and more during the Festival itself.

A closer look at Stokes’ brogues.
CREDIT: Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Condé Nast Italia

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: See more of the red carpet arrivals at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

