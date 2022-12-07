Charlize Theron Slips on Block-Heeled Boots With Houndstooth Shorts at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Charlize Theron took a casual approach to red carpet style for The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 7.

While arriving at the Fairmont Century Plaza, the Academy Award-winning actress posed for photos in a black button-down blouse. Theron teamed the top with high-waist houndstooth shorts. The bottoms had side slant pockets and a slight flare on the hem.

Charlize Theron attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment Gala presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 7, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Sticking to a relaxed vibe, the “Bombshell” star simply accessorized with small earrings and carried a black studded shoulder bag. Theron let her dark tresses frame her face and rounded out the look with soft glam.

Completing the producer’s look was a pair of black socks and a sharp set of ankle boots. The shoe style had an elongated almond-shaped toe, a high counter for extra support and sat atop a block heel.A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Hollywood Gala celebrates the top women in the entertainment industry. This year’s event, held in Los Angeles, is presented by Lifetime and includes a keynote from Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. During the occasion, Charlize Theron will be honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, and Issa Rae will be awarded with the Equity in Entertainment Award. The event also includes numerous star guests and presenters, including Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monae, Jamie Lee Curtis and Yvonne Orji.

