Charlize Theron Romantically Laces Into Sheer Boots & Slit Ball Gown for ‘The School of Good and Evil’ Premiere

Charlize Theron went dark for the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School of Good and Evil.” Based on the fantasy novel series by Soman Chainani, the new film also stars Kerry Washington, Sophia Anne Caruso and Michelle Yeoh, premiering on the platform on Oct. 19.

For the occasion, Theron channeled her malignant character Lady Lesso in an all-black ensemble at Los Angeles’ Regency Village Theatre. Posing on the red carpet, the Oscar-winning actress wore a sweeping Dior ensemble from the label’s spring 2023 collection, featuring a sheer button-up blouse over a matte bralette. Giving the top a medieval edge was a tiered silk ball skirt, featuring a wrap waistline and thigh-high slit atop fishnet tights. Theron’s ensemble was complete with a brooch shaped like a cluster of budding dogwood blossoms.

Charlize Theron attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School For Good And Evil” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Laurence Fishburne, Charlize Theron, Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh attend the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School For Good And Evil” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Theron layered her ensemble with mixed fine jewelry for the occasion, continuing the film’s themes of duality within her ensemble. A gold and diamond Grace Lee helix ring and oval ring, curved silver and diamond Ananya ring, gold and baguette diamond Anita Ko ear cuff and a triple-banded white gold and diamond Delfina Delettrez ear cuff finished her outfit with a glamorous edge.

For footwear, Theron laced into a romantic set of black Dior boots — also from the label’s spring ’23 collection. Enhancing the film’s fairytale-esque aesthetic, her knee-high style featured capped toes with sheer uppers paneled in floral lace. Thin laces and short heels completed the pair, providing a grungy yet easygoing finish to Theron’s attire.

A closer look at Theron’s Dior boots. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Charlize Theron and Michelle Yeoh attend the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School For Good And Evil” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

For footwear, Theron usually goes sharp. The “Mad Max” star regularly slips on pointed-toe and slingback pumps by Dior, Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands for the red carpet — as well as unexpected choices like studded Givenchy oxfords. When off-duty, Theron regularly wears leather boots, slides and crisp sneakers by Saint Laurent, Prada, Adidas and Isabel Marant. Her casual rotation also features numerous Birkenstocks; in addition to the classic Arizona style, Theron regularly wears the brand’s collaborative pairs with Rick Owens and Proenza Schouler as well.

The actress is a mainstay in the fashion sphere, having been the face of Dior’s J’Adore fragrance since 1999 and starring in campaigns for Breitling.

