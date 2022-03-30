×
Charli & Dixie D’Amelio, Sabrina Carpenter & Roz Make a Sparkling Scene in Crystals, Sequins & Soaring Heels at Elton John’s Oscars Party

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party – Arrivals
The 94th Academy Awards – Arrivals
The 94th Academy Awards – Arrivals
The 94th Academy Awards – Arrivals
The 94th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Sabrina Carpenter and Roz celebrated Oscars night on Sunday at the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles and lit up the room with embellishments.

The influencers sparkled together in sleek evening gowns, including TikTok star Charli in a strapless sequined black Prada dress paired with Le Silla pumps. Her sister Dixie embraced a similar silhouette in black by Khoon Hooi that incorporated mesh netting with crystals.

Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio attend the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on March 27, 2022.
Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio attend the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on March 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

Model Roz was blindingly bright in a two-piece set from Jean Louis Sabaji’s spring ’22 collection that included a crystal-embroidered crop top and pencil skirt, of which its hemline covered her Loriblu shoes.

Roz on March 27, 2022 at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Roz on March 27, 2022 at Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Elton John AIDS

Singer-actress Carpenter shimmered in a sequined halter-neck Alexandre Vauthier dress with a high slit that gave way to her height-boosting platform sandals in black.

Sabrina Carpenter at the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party held at West Hollywood Park on March 27th, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Sabrina Carpenter at the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party held at West Hollywood Park on March 27th, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

The social media stars aligned for an Instagram video at the soiree, where they shimmered together at Elton John’s benefit among a boldface roster of names, including Lady Gaga, Heidi Klum and more.

 

The evening concluded with a range of similarly celebrity-packed after-parties, hosted by Vanity Fair, Beyonce and Jay-Z and more.

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

