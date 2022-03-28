Charli D’Amelio Gets Glam in Strapless Sparkly Dress & Pumps at Elton John’s Oscars Party

Charli D’Amelio brought classic glamour to the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles.

The TikTok influencer hit the red carpet at West Hollywood Park in a strapless Prada gown, which included a sleek thigh-high slit. The piece was covered in sparkly sequins for added glamour, as well as a burst of texture. D’Amelio completed her ensemble with a diamond collar necklace, bracelet and rings, as well as a black sequined clutch. She even matched with her sister, Dixie, who also wore a sparkly strapless gown.

Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio attend the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

When it came to shoes, D’Amelio slipped on pair of sharp high heels. To be specific, she wore a set of black pumps with triangular toes and patent leather uppers. Completing the glossy pair, which instantly streamlined her look, were a set of stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. D’Amelio’s footwear proved a versatile base for her ensemble, creating a glamorous monochrome moment.

Related Zoë Kravitz Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in Pink Bow Dress & Sheer Heels at Oscars Red Carpet 2022 Britney Spears' Oscars 2022 'Surprise Appearance' in Versace Rumor Goes Viral Queen Latifah Glows in Elegant Yellow Halter Dress & Sparkling Shawl at Oscars Governors Ball

Charli D’Amelio attends the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

A closer look at D’Amelio’s pumps. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

See more best-dressed stars on the Oscars 2022 red carpet.