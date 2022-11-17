Catherine Zeta-Jones Slips Into Plunging Corset Gown & Hidden Heels for ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones brought sharp glamour to the red carpet for the “Wednesday” premiere in Los Angeles last night. The coming-of-age horror series, which highlights the high school years of “Addams Family” character Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), will be released on Netflix on Nov. 23.

While posing on the red carpet at Hollywood Legion Theater with son Dylan Michael Douglas, Zeta-Jones shone in a stark cream Maticevski gown. Styled by Kelly Johnson, her attire featured a long skirt with a knee-high tier, as well as a cinched bodice with faint corsetry paneling. Pointed and flared shoulder-length sleeves, forming a plunging neckline, completed the 53-year-old star’s ensemble. Her outfit was finished with sparkling diamond earrings and a cocktail ring by Yeprem and Candy Ice.

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the ‘Wednesday’ premiere at Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Zeta-Jones’ shoes could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely the “Queen America” star’s footwear encompassed a pointed-toe pump or strappy sandal silhouette. Both have become staples of the actress’ on the red carpet over the years. In this instance — per Johnson’s Instagram — the set also supported female designers, hailing from New York-based shoe brand Sarah Flint.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Dylan Michael Douglas attend the ‘Wednesday’ premiere at Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Zeta-Jones often wears sleek shoes on the red carpet. Her attire for formal occasions is usually finished with pointed pumps or strappy sandals, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. The actress has also led her own apparel and shoe line, Casa Zeta-Jones, since launching it in 2017.

PHOTOS: Discover more stars at the “Wednesday” premiere in the gallery.