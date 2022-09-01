Cate Blanchett Blossoms in Floral Schiaparelli Jumpsuit & Peep-Toe Platforms at The 79th Venice International Film Festival 

Cate Blanchett brought the flowers to the “Tar” red carpet premiere during the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The Australian actress attended the event in a black form-fitting velvet jumpsuit featuring a strapless neckline filled with an assortment of vibrant flowers. This stunning piece was from Schiaparelli’s Fall 2022 Couture collection.

Cate Blanchett attends the “Tar” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

The piece featured a laced up back design and a bit of flare to the pants. Blanchett paired the look with a modest black peep-toe platform heel.

The actress accessorized with a full set of Louis Vuitton jewelry. She wore the yellow gold jewelry from the ‘B Blossom’ collection with the line’s pavé diamond earrings and matching ring, as well as two signet rings.

This whole look was brought together and styled by Elizabeth Stewart. Stewart has worked with not only Blanchett, but many other notable stars like Viola Davis, Zoey Deutch, and Julia Roberts.

Blanchett kept her blond bob in a loose wave pattern with subtle makeup look keeping the eye on the show-stopping couture dress. Her glam was done by makeup artist Mary Greenwell and hairstylist Eamoon Hughes.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from August 31—September 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

