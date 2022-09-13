Carrie Underwood Brings Fairytale Glamour in Starry Tulle Gown & Metallic Gold Pumps to CMT Giants: Vince Gill

Carrie Underwood had a fairytale princess moment in Nashville at the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event on Monday night, honoring its namesake singer-songwriter.

For the occasion, the “American Idol” winner sparkled on the red carpet in a spring green midi dress by Monique Lhuillier. The tulle number featured a prominent sweetheart neckline and layered skirt, complete with sheer bow-tied sleeves. The number gained added elegance from allover metallic gold star accents, as if Underwood had been sprinkled with glitter. A shiny diamond-studded gold bangle, rings, and drop earrings completed her ensemble.

Carrie Underwood attends CMT Giants: Vince Gill event at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville on Sept. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT

When it came to footwear, Underwood opted to match her dress’ metallic tones with a set of gold pumps. Her shiny style featured mirrored uppers with triangular toes and closed counters. Though the set’s heels were not visible, it’s likely they were completed with a set of 3-4-inch stiletto heels, given Underwood’s penchant for similar silhouettes on red carpets over the years.

A closer look at Underwood’s pumps. CREDIT: Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT

Carrie Underwood attends CMT Giants: Vince Gill event at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville on Sept. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for CMT

The CMT Giants: Vince Gill event honored performer Vince Gill, held in Nashville at the The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. For the occasion, numerous country residents were in attendance, including Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Crow. The night featured performances by Underwood, Sting, Brad Paisley and more musicians in a tribute to Gill himself.

