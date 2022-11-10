Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Slips on Chelsea Boots & Pops in Sharp Blue Suit at CMA Awards 2022

Mike Fisher brought tonal style to the 2022 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. The former professional hockey player, accompanying wife Carrie Underwood, arrived for the 56th annual occasion at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in a navy blue suit.

Fisher’s classic attire featured pleated trousers and a buttoned jacket, paired with a white collared shirt. Adding to his outfit’s dapper nature was a silky black tie and matching pocket square. His attire proved a sharp complement to Underwood, who wore a fairytale-worthy sweeping blue gown with crystal-trimmed suede pumps.

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher attend the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, McLoughlin completed his outfit with a classic pair of leather Chelsea boots. His black leather set featured low-heeled soles with almond-shaped toes, as well as elasticized side panels for easy wear. The style proved a contemporary base for his formalwear, bringing it a modern edge.

Underwood’s footwear also provided a clean base for her attire, though her pointed-toe pumps were contrastingly finished with thin stiletto heels.

A closer look at Fisher’s boots. CREDIT: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher attend the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Country Music Association (CMA) Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

