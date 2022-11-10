Carrie Underwood Hits High Notes in Crystal Fringe Bodysuit & Harness Booties for CMA Awards 2022 Performance

Carrie Underwood dressed dynamically for her solo performance at the 2022 CMA Awards. Hitting the stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. for the 56th annual musical ceremony, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a glamorously dramatic bodysuit.

The black one-piece, featuring long sleeves and cinched with a crystal-coated buckled belt, was dripping with silver, black and gold crystal fringe. Underwood’s ensemble was complete with a round gold ring, allowing her outfit’s textures to take center stage.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Underwood opted for a slick finish in a pair of stiletto-heeled booties. Her pointed-toe style included black leather uppers with triangular toes and closed counters, given added edge from overlaid studded harness accents. Thin stiletto heels completed the sharp shoe, adding a dash of Western flair to her dramatic onstage ensemble.

Related Kelsea Ballerini Blossoms in Vibrant Floral Balenciaga Knife Boots & Mini Dress for Performance With Kelly Clarkson & Carly Pearce at CMA Awards 2022 Katy Perry Gets Dramatic in Y2K-Approved Denim Dress & Boots With Thomas Rhett for 'Where We Started' CMA Awards Performance Miranda Lambert Channels '70s-Era Elvis in Studded Denim & Boots for CMA Awards 2022 Performance

Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Underwood’s dramatic onstage attire happened to be her third ensemble of the evening. The first came from her red carpet arrival, where she donned a sweeping blue gown and diamonds with matching suede pumps. In an emotional tribute to the late musician Loretta Lynn with Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, her second came from a two-toned pink and green dress covered in sequins — and, fittingly, paired with sparkly pink pumps.

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire perform a tribute to Loretta Lynn at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Country Music Association (CMA) Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

PHOTOS: Discover all the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 CMA in the gallery.