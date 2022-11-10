Carrie Underwood Channels Cinderella in Romantic Blue Dress & Suede Pumps at CMA Awards 2022

Carrie Underwood brought princess style to life at the 2022 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

Arriving at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. for the 56th annual musical ceremony, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed with husband Mike Fisher in a sweeping pale blue gown.

Her off-the-shoulder style featured a thigh-high slit and deep asymmetric neckline, crafted from curved layers of blue silk, satin and lace. Giving the dress a sprinkle of subtle glamour were sparkling silver crystals and pale pearls embroidered on the piece’s inner layers.

Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Underwood opted for a monochrome finish in a pair of suede pumps. Her pointed-toe style included pale dusky blue uppers with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin 4-inch stiletto heels completed the classic silhouette, while curved rows of shiny crystals finished them with a dash of minimalist elegance.

A closer look at Underwood’s pumps. CREDIT: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Country Music Association (CMA) Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

