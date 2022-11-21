Carrie Underwood Glitters in Pastel Fringe Dress & Crystal-Embellished Sandals at American Music Awards 2022

Carrie Underwood served head-to-toe sparkle at the 2022 American Music Awards.

While hitting the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater tnight, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a pale pink cold-shoulder gown by Tony Ward. Featuring a silver crystal lining, the pastel piece included a plunging neckline with thin upper straps and a dynamic thigh-high slit. Adding further drama to Underwood’s ensemble were curved layers of pink, blue and yellow crystal beads, crafted into swirls of thin fringe that caught the light. Layered diamond rings and drop earrings finished her ensemble.

Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Before He Cheats” singer slipped on a set of blush pink sandals. Her heeled style was crafted with thin soles, accented by the similarly thin ankle and toe straps — plus closed zip-up counters — lined with sparkling crystals. Stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed Underwood’s ensemble.

Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

A closer look at Underwood’s sandals. CREDIT: Getty Images

The AMAs honor the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.



