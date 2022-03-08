Carrie Underwood Turns Out In a Glittery Mini Dress & Barely-There Heels for ACM Awards Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Carrie Underwood arrived at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, 2022, in Las Vegas in a wash of silver by Dolce & Gabbana.

Carrie Underwood at the 57th ACM Awards in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Justin Paludipan / MEGA

The country star wore a silver strappy mini dress with a silver clutch and served glamour, slipping into some equally strappy silver heels. The shoes were adorned with delicate crystal embellishments along the ankle, midfoot and toe. The dress’ neckline crisscrossed over Underwood’s bust, adding dimension to the otherwise standard dress. The look is eye-catching and silver all over, making Underwood stand out in the crowd. The singer and songwriter is most famous for songs like “Before He Cheats” and “Good Girl” among a whole slew of others. The star has dabbled in the fashion industry with her Calia clothing line.

The 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, dedicated to honoring both established and emerging country music talent, will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. ET. The event will be hosted by Dolly Parton with musicians Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett serving as co-hosts. Prior to the show, Kristin Cavallari, Elaina Smith, Priscilla Block, and Zuri Hall will serve as red carpet hosts. The show features performances from numerous musicians, including Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Lady A, Luke Bryan, and Maren Morris. The evening’s presenters will include Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Alan Ritchson, James Patterson, Mickey Guyton, and Tom Pelphrey. The commercial-free show is also making history as the first major awards show to live stream exclusively, via Amazon’s Prime Video.

