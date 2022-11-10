Carly Pearce Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Manolo Blahnik Heels With White Bodycon Dress at CMA Awards 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Carly Pearce brought statement shoe style to the 2022 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. The musician arrived for the 56th annual occasion at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, wearing a white bodycon dress.

Pearce’s sleek long-sleeved piece featured a long hem and curved neckline, punctuated by a thigh-hit slit and central bodice cutout. Sparkling blue and silver diamond post earrings, as well as layered diamond rings, completed Pearce’s ensemble.

Carly Pearce attends the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Pearce’s shoes were anything but minimalist. The “What He Didn’t Do” singer’s heels for the evening were by Manolo Blahnik, crafted from turquoise satin. Her $1,395 Lurum mules featured pointed toes and front straps embellished with sparkling botanical crystals, accentuated by 3-inch stiletto heels. The set provided a glamorous finish to Pearce’s look while remaining formal and optimistic for the storied evening.

Carly Pearce attends the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Manolo Blahnik’s Lurum mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

The Country Music Association (CMA) Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

PHOTOS: Discover all the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 CMA in the gallery.