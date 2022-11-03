Cara Delevingne Flows in Sheer Dress & Block Heels at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere

Cara Delevingne attended Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. today. The model wowed in a bright blue dress and sky-high heels on the black carpet.

The Chanel muse mastered playful dressing, her exuberant gown consisting of an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a flowing sheer skirt. The wispy garment was layered overtop a black halter-style bra and black underwear to match. The dress perfectly captured Delevingne’s playful and carefree nature.

Cara Delevingne attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

On her feet, Delevigne wore strappy sandals with block heels. Many heeled sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. Delevingne’s shoes were fitted with block heels, around 3 to 4 inches in height, that made the already tall model even taller.

Delevingne’s shoe styles vary between edgy and elegant. On the red carpet, the star can be seen in platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Jimmy Choo, Casadei, and Christian Louboutin, among other top brands. Her off-duty style includes Chanel, Golden Goose, and Puma sneakers, plus RTA combat boots and Ugg slippers. Delevingne is a longtime fixture in the fashion industry from her modeling background, as well as brand ambassador roles for Dior, Tag Heuer and Puma.

Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9. As always, the sultry occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — boasts a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simulacra Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.

